Storj (STORJ) Market Cap Tops $22.39 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Storj has a total market capitalization of $22.39 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Storj has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Storj token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001596 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, IDAX, Bittrex and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.93 or 0.03571710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00248665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039827 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00144400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003048 BTC.

About Storj

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinTiger, Livecoin, IDEX, Liquid, Liqui, OKEx, Binance, Gate.io, Bittrex, IDAX, Upbit, Ethfinex, Huobi, Radar Relay, Poloniex and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

