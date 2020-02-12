STRAKS Hits Market Capitalization of $32,247.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Crex24, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. STRAKS has a total market cap of $32,247.00 and $2.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,368.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.48 or 0.02591808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $472.75 or 0.04546797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00797641 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.60 or 0.00900253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00117365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009793 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00026538 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.09 or 0.00703004 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.