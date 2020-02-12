Streamit Coin (STREAM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $198,036.00

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. Streamit Coin has a market cap of $21.17 million and approximately $198,036.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be bought for $2.76 or 0.00026683 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and VinDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streamit Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00203009 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00037858 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 342.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000233 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000582 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Streamit Coin Coin Profile

Streamit Coin (STREAM) is a coin. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 11,278,085 coins and its circulating supply is 7,679,594 coins. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com.

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

Streamit Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamit Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamit Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamit Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.