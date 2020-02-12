Streamr DATAcoin Price Up 25.3% This Week (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Radar Relay, IDEX and Binance. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.95 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.36 or 0.03561239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00248101 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039864 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00142818 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003032 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, DragonEX, Coinone, HitBTC, Gate.io, IDEX, Binance, Radar Relay, BitForex, Bancor Network and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

