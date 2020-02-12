Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Cut by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 23,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 122,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $223.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.