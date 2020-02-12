Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.45.

SYK stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.08. 871,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.87. Stryker has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,879,007,000 after purchasing an additional 213,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,434 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,038,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,333,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $279,951,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,228,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

