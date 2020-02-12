Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RGR stock opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.75. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.01.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

