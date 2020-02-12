Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the January 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 139,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMFG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $7.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

