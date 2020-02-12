Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 110,988 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,988 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Brixmor Property Group worth $11,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 87,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $160,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $671,970. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BRX stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

BRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

