Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 30,615 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,615 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of EPR Properties worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. RDA Financial Network increased its position in EPR Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 102,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 169,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.60. 25,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.