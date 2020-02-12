Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 37,877 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,877 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Cousins Properties worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,180,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 35,671 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.91. 29,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. Cousins Properties Inc has a one year low of $32.89 and a one year high of $42.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

CUZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

