Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 48,448 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,448 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 18,638 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 55.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 83.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of REXR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.56. 30,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,468. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

