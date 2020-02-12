Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of GDS worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at $201,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 39,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 19,811 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,112,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. ValuEngine upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

GDS traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $60.37. 43,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,935. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $62.11. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.89 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $149.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.94 million. Equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.