Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,323 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $15,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $216,433.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,718.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,801 shares of company stock worth $2,218,065. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GLPI. Bank of America raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.89.

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.98. 324,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,475. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

