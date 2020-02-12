Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 245,278 Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 4,811.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,278 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of Zscaler worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Zscaler by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.03. The stock had a trading volume of 60,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,668. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Zscaler Inc has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,812 shares in the company, valued at $25,068,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,187 shares of company stock worth $13,532,524 in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

