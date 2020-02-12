Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 3,893 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Methanex worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,224,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 33,130 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.01. 157,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,040. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $62.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.84%.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Methanex from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

