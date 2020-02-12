Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 80,065 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,065 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $12,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,025,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 502,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.98. 18,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,756. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.01. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

