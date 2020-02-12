Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,535 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of TIM Participacoes worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

TSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

TIM Participacoes stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 124,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. TIM Participacoes SA has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $20.32.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1259 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. TIM Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.14%.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

