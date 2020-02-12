Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 341,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,449 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 40,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 723.91, a P/E/G ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $24.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.