Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $10.24 Million Stock Holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,016 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BVN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

Shares of BVN stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 127,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -126.49 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BVN. HSBC lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.