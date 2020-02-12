Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.32 Million Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,036 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of American Campus Communities worth $11,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at $229,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 628,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,931. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 0.38. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

