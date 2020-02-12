Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $12.77 Million Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Continental Resources worth $12,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 131.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,237,000 after buying an additional 400,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE CLR traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 268,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,971. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

In related news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039. Company insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

