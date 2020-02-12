Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $13.84 Million Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,146 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Store Capital worth $13,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Store Capital by 12.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Store Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STOR stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 119,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.19. Store Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

