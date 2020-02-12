Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.02 Million Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Equity Commonwealth worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4,303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 65,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $32.91. 11,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,589. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 84.50 and a quick ratio of 84.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.