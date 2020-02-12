Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.05 Million Stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,867 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,565,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $806,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,442. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.98. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospitality Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

