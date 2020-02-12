Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.70 Million Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,598 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $153,094.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 9,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $190,891.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,857 shares of company stock worth $1,073,060 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

KTOS stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.41. 293,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 157.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.27. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.