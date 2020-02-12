Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $8.34 Million Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,783 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,816,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,541,000 after buying an additional 944,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,405,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,953 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,681,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,466,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,714,000 after purchasing an additional 511,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of JBGS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,125. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 189.83, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

