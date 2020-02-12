Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,927 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 2.76% of Cellular Biomedicine Group worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,286 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 557,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after buying an additional 103,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBMG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,043. The firm has a market cap of $322.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $20.24.

CBMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

