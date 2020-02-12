Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $9.88 Million Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,461,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,217 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of B2Gold worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,643. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

BTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

