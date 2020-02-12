Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Dropbox worth $13,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the third quarter worth $449,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Dropbox by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 18.1% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 71,878 shares during the last quarter. 42.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. BidaskClub raised Dropbox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Instinet raised Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.92 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nomura lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,389. Dropbox Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.15 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Dropbox news, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $158,410.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,333 shares of company stock valued at $250,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

