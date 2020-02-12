Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,234 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Kilroy Realty worth $14,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

KRC stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,223. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $71.97 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.