Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,734 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,833.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 116.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,592.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.75. 20,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,515. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

