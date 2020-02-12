Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $13,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMP. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,231,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,699,000 after acquiring an additional 254,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $11,846,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 543,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,997,000 after buying an additional 150,016 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 733.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 89,328 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $3,704,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MMP. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $59.18. 17,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,981. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $57.39 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.64. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

