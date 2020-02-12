Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,567 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of American Airlines Group worth $13,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,194 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.68. 548,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,989,135. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $37.17.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAL. BidaskClub upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

