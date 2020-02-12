Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 160.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,897 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.43% of CareDx worth $13,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 21.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareDx stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 0.80. CareDx Inc has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $41.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59.

CDNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 target price on CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

In other CareDx news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $265,125.00. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,597.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,626 shares of company stock worth $543,133. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

