Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,491 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $11,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 99.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 27.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 54.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

NYSE:HTA traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $32.49. 45,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.32. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.