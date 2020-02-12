Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 960,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,412 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 3.08% of Personalis worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Personalis during the second quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Personalis during the second quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Personalis during the second quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Personalis during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

PSNL traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. 33,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,756. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. Personalis has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $31.88.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Personalis will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

