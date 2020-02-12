Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 191,359 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,712,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Match Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Match Group by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Nomura lifted their price target on Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Shares of MTCH traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.21. 164,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,451. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Match Group Inc has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.21.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 276.03% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

