Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 43,913 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,913 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of CyrusOne worth $13,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,857,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,032,000 after buying an additional 88,428 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CyrusOne by 22.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,648,000 after buying an additional 240,681 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in CyrusOne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 695,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in CyrusOne by 28.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 435,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,438,000 after buying an additional 96,405 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,553.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,195 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.52.

NASDAQ:CONE traded up $4.87 on Wednesday, reaching $67.27. 3,267,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.75.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

