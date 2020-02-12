Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 624 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of AMERCO worth $12,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,317,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,522,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AMERCO by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in AMERCO by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHAL stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.24. 1,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,175. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $333.41 and a 12 month high of $426.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.04.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($2.07). AMERCO had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $927.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $373.87 per share, for a total transaction of $714,091.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

