Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 68,391 Shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,391 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Weibo worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 3,272.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,017. Weibo Corp has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.11.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Weibo had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $467.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WB. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.69.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.