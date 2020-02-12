Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 96,911 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,911 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $13,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,798,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,584,000 after purchasing an additional 183,056 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,036,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,145,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,088 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,317,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,804,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,490,000 after purchasing an additional 175,886 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 42,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,156. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

