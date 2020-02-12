Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,870,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,481 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of NIO worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 1,146.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,522,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,855,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,838 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 446.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,722,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,882 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,585,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 416,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NIO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 37,809,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,516,872. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.96). NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NIO. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

