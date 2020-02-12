Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,795,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,008 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of BlackBerry worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,814,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 153,254 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,297,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 52,946 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,372. BlackBerry Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.