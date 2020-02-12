Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of CoreSite Realty worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,027,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on COR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

In related news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,488. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.79. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $98.34 and a fifty-two week high of $123.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

