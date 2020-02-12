Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,269 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 29,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

EEM traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,389,414. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $46.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

