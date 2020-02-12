Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $945,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 61,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 54,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.21. 425,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,929. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.43 and a 1 year high of $119.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.57 and a 200 day moving average of $116.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1267 per share. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

