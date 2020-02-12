Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 17,465 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 749,043 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 17,465 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Canopy Growth worth $15,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,711 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $2,101,000. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $18.90 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

Shares of CGC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,814,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,879,269. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 7.04.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.55). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 542.66%. The firm had revenue of $58.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. Analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.