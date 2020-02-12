Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 30,544 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 30,544 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $12,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Total during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter worth $5,761,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Total by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Total by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Total by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

In related news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 319,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $2,779,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock worth $18,533,004.

Shares of TOT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.70. 74,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,242. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08. The stock has a market cap of $131.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. Total SA has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $58.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Total SA will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Total’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

