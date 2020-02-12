Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,325 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Coty worth $13,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Coty by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 252,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

In other Coty news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $270,547.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. 153,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,865,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. Coty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.50 target price on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.